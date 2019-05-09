Taisol’s revenue shoots up 69.37%

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Thermal solutions provider Taisol Electronics Co (泰碩電子) yesterday said that revenue last month grew 69.37 percent to NT$375.99 million (US$12.16 million), from NT$221.99 million a year earlier, thanks to rising demand for 5G base stations.

As deployment of 5G base stations has been quicker than expected, the company said that it has order visibility for three months.

In the first four months of this year, cumulative revenue increased 37.91 percent annually to NT$1.31 billion, it said.

The company said that it expects demand for thermal solutions of 5G-related equipment to hold steady this quarter, as major telecommunications infrastructure providers last year started shipping 5G-related equipment to operators.

Taisol also supplies heat pipes for HTC Corp’s (宏達電) 5G hub devices, which consume as much as 10 watts of power, creating a stronger need for heat dissipation, the company said.

However, as 5G smartphones are still being developed, they would not make a meaningful contribution to thermal solutions providers such as Taisol this year, it said.

Shipments of 5G smartphones are forecast to reach 401.3 million units by 2023, accounting for 23 percent of total handsets shipped globally, compared with 6.7 million units, or 0.5 percent, this year, International Data Corp said in a report in March.

Taisol said that it plans to increase its production in China’s Jiangsu Province by adding 300,000 to 600,000 vapor chambers each quarter for South Korean clients.

Among thermal solutions for 5G smartphones, vapor chambers are more advantageous than heat pipes, as they can dissipate heat at multiple points, the company said.

Taisol said it also plans to ramp up production of heat pipes next month, adding about 1 million units.