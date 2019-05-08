India considers solar tender with focus on factories

Bloomberg

India is considering a new tender to develop solar power equipment manufacturing that does not include a requirement to also generate electricity, a move aimed at sparking investor interest, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

In addition to separating manufacturing of solar cells and modules from generation, the government might also offer some form of financial aid, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

There has been little interest from solar equipment makers in the previous manufacturing tenders, a hurdle to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious plan of building 100 gigawatts of solar power capacity by 2022.

India has been struggling to spur its nascent domestic manufacturing industry, which the government estimates can meet 15 percent of the country’s annual needs.

The South Asian nation has been seeking to boost its capabilities through manufacturing tenders as well as a safeguard duty on cheaper Chinese imports.

A tender issued in May last year was downsized and delayed multiple times, before being scrapped due to poor investor interest. It was replaced by a smaller version in January, for which the bidding deadline has been extended three times.

The latest deadline, Tuesday next week, is expected to be extended again, the people said.

Anand Kumar, secretary at the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, declined to comment on either the extension of the deadline or the possible new tender.

India’s efforts to develop its own solar equipment industry would be challenged by domestic policies and overseas competition, BloombergNEF analyst Rohit Gadre said.

“A delinked manufacturing tender will not work unless it provides an assured long-term demand for domestic modules,” Gadre said.

“Indian photovoltaic module production will not be able to compete globally on its own, as China has already built economies of scale and a strong supply chain,” Gadre added.