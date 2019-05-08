AB InBev Asian IPO plan might signal acquisitions

Bloomberg

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) of its Asian unit as the world’s largest brewer jockeys for position in a massive consumer market where rivals are piling in via local alliances.

The brewer yesterday confirmed that it might sell a minority stake in its Asia-Pacific operations — a deal that could value the business at as much as US$70 billion — and list the shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The move would help AB InBev reduce its debt and pursue acquisition opportunities in a region that is driving growth for an otherwise slow-growing business.

“The merits are really connected to creating a local champion in the consumer space,” chief financial officer Felipe Dutra said by telephone. “It’s a good platform for potential consolidation, and if we decide to proceed with the listing, we’ll get to our deleveraging target faster.”

AB InBev also recorded its fastest earnings growth in five quarters, joining brewers, such as Heineken NV, that have reported a strong start to the year.

The maker of Budweiser is coming under pressure to reduce its leverage, which has piled up since it acquired SABMiller in 2016 for more than US$100 billion.

AB InBev might seek to value the entire Asian business at US$40 billion to US$70 billion through the share sale, though the eventual figure would depend on market demand and growth prospects, Bloomberg reported in January, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The share sale could raise more than US$5 billion, they said at the time.

The IPO could give AB InBev more strategic flexibility to seek local partners. AB InBev’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 8.2 percent in the first quarter, beating a company-compiled consensus.

Big brewers are on a more stable footing after years of ceding market share to craft and local beers.

The company maintained its forecast for robust growth this year based on demand for premium brands in developing countries.