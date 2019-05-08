Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

Local shares rebound

Led by the bellwether electronics sector, local shares staged a technical rebound yesterday after plummeting a day earlier. However, turnover remained moderate as many investors remained on the sidelines waiting to see how the trade dispute between the US and China plays out after US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. The TAIEX closed up 90.02 points, or 0.83 percent, at 10,987.14 on turnover of NT$111.665 billion (US$3.61 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$160.25 million of shares on the main board after selling a net NT$13.96 billion on Monday.

INVESTMENTS

Foreign holdings increase

The holdings of Taiwanese equities, bonds and New Taiwan dollar-denominated deposits by foreign investors totaled US$385.9 billion last month, an increase of US$5.1 billion from the previous month, the central bank said on Monday. The increase in foreign-held assets mainly reflected a fund inflow to purchase local shares, the central bank said. Financial Supervisory Commission statistics showed that foreign fund inflows were about US$3.76 billion last month, compared with US$1.75 billion in March, with cumulative fund inflows totaling US$11.87 billion for the first four months, the commission said on Monday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves hit new high

Foreign-exchange reserves at the end of last month hit a new high for the sixth consecutive month, mainly on the back of an increase in returns from the central bank’s investment portfolio, although the weakness of the euro offset some of those investment gains, the central bank said on Monday. Foreign-exchange reserves were US$464.83 billion last month, up US$750 million from the previous month, making Taiwan’s the fifth-largest reserves in the world after China’s US$3.99 trillion, Japan’s US$1.23 trillion, Switzerland’s US$759.6 billion and Saudi Arabia’s US$489 billion, the central bank said.

MANUFACTURING

Revenue hits five-year high

Listed companies in the manufacturing industry reported combined revenue of NT$16.89 trillion last year, a five-year high, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday. The industry’s revenue grew 2.5 percent year-on-year, driven by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), with combined sales of NT$4.1 trillion, the ministry said. Total net profit of listed manufacturers rose 1.4 percent year-on-year to NT$1.51 trillion last year, with the electronic components industry’s contribution the biggest at NT$608.4 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) net profit of NT$351.1 billion accounted for 23.2 percent of the manufacturing industry’s profit, followed by Hon Hai’s NT$129.1 billion and Formosa Petrochemical Corp’s (台塑石化) NT$60.1 billion.

ENERGY

Green contracts reviewed

State-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is reviewing its contracts with green energy providers in a bid to meet demand, a Ministry of Economic Affairs official said. Taipower is seeking legal advice on whether it can renegotiate the terms of its contracts with green energy suppliers, particularly those signed before the 2017 Electricity Act (電業法), which limits companies to selling their electricity only to Taipower, the official said on Sunday. If Taipower can resell its stored green energy, it would help meet demand in the business sector, the official said.