Google’s reputation suffers as workers share stories of ‘systemic retaliation’

Bloomberg

Hundreds of Google staffers met on April 26 to discuss what activists allege is a frequent consequence of criticizing the company: retaliation.

Two leaders of recent company protests said that they have been mistreated by managers and collected similar stories from other workers at the world’s largest Internet company.

Alphabet Inc’s Google set the standard in Silicon Valley for employing and retaining scores of highly trained computer scientists, but the recent troubles have hurt its reputation. Employees registered a decline of faith in Google’s executives in recent internal surveys. Several software coders refused to work on a project for the Pentagon last year, spiking the contract, and some resigned in protest.

In November, several employees organized a company walkout over payouts to executives facing sexual assault allegations. At about that time, the activists gathered 350 accounts of employee concerns.

On April 22, two of those organizers, Meredith Whittaker and Claire Stapleton, wrote an e-mail saying that Google had punished them because of their activism. The two asked staffers to join them to discuss the company’s alleged actions, and during the meeting they shared more than a dozen other stories of internal retribution that they had collected over that week.

“Now more than ever we need to reject retaliation, and reject the culture of fear and silence that retaliation creates,” read an e-mail from the event organizers. “The stakes are too high.”

“We prohibit retaliation in the workplace and publicly share our very clear policy,” a Google spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

“To make sure that no complaint raised goes unheard at Google, we give employees multiple channels to report concerns, including anonymously, and investigate all allegations of retaliation,” the spokeswoman said.

Whittaker is a researcher at Google specializing in artificial intelligence. She cofounded a research group, AI Now, that is affiliated with New York University.

Whittaker wrote to her colleagues in an e-mail that she was told she would have to “abandon my work on AI ethics.”

Stapleton, who works in the marketing department at YouTube, alleged that she was informed she was being demoted and later told to take a medical leave that she did not need.

After she retained a lawyer, Stapleton said, the company “walked back my demotion, at least on paper,” but “the environment remains hostile and I consider quitting nearly every day.”

In the e-mail, Stapleton said that she arranged a meeting with Google’s human resources division after flagging changes to her job. She was told to go on sick leave.

When she replied that she was not sick, Stapleton wrote, the director of human resources said: “We put people on it all the time.”

Whittaker tried to get transferred to another Google AI team, a move she said was supported by Jeff Dean, the company’s head of artificial intelligence. Soon afterward, Whittaker was involved with another protest: an employee petition against the appointment of Kay Coles James to an AI ethics counsel organized by Google. The company ended up scrapping the group.

Two weeks after the petition, Whittaker said she learned that her planned transfer had been canceled and that her role at Google would be changing.

“Continuing my work at AI Now and my work in AI ethics was not on the table,” she wrote.