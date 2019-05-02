Home / Business
Thu, May 02, 2019 - Page 10　

SEC commissioner decries agreement with Elon Musk

‘BIZARRE’ INCIDENTS:Robert Jackson said that he could not support the deal because of Musk’s conduct, citing an alleged breach of an earlier deal with the SEC

Reuters

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, center, leaves a US Securities and Exchange Commission hearing at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan US Courthouse in New York City on April 4.

Photo: Reuters

A US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official on Tuesday criticized a settlement between the regulator and Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk over his use of Twitter.

The head of the electric car maker on Friday last week reached a deal with the commission, agreeing to submit his public statements about the company’s finances and other topics to vetting by its legal counsel.

However, SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson registered his dissent after the deal was approved by a federal judge earlier on Tuesday.

“Given Mr Musk’s conduct, I cannot support a settlement in which he does not admit what is crystal clear to anyone who has followed this bizarre series of events,” Jackson said in a statement.

“Musk breached the agreement he made last year with the commission — and with American investors,” he added.

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan approved the deal worked out on Friday that settled the dispute in which the commission had sought to find Musk in contempt of a securities fraud settlement last year.

Earlier last month, Nathan had ordered the parties to work out an arrangement between themselves.

The new deal lays out in more detail what types of statements by Musk must be reviewed by Tesla’s legal counsel before publication, such as financial statements, previously unreported production or delivery numbers, and other topics.

Regulators had claimed that a February tweet by Musk about Tesla’s production numbers breached the earlier settlement, as it had not been vetted by the company’s attorneys.

Musk countered that the tweet was not material.

The commission last year sued Musk for making fraudulent statements after he tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at US$420 per share.

The parties eventually settled, and the deal called for Tesla’s lawyers to pre-approve written communications, including tweets with material information about the company.

This story has been viewed 691 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top