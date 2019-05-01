Pi Mobile, E.Sun team up to tap mobile payments

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Pi Mobile Technology Inc (拍付國際), a subsidiary of PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), yesterday launched new offering with E.Sun Bank (玉山銀行) to court clients as they seek to catch up with rivals in the payment market.

Pi wallet credit card holders can expect bonus credits equivalent to 1 percent of their income tax in PChome’s P-coins with a cap of 2,000 P-coins if they pay their income taxes with co-branded credit cards this year, Pi and bank officials said at a news conference yesterday.

The lender issued the credit card in August last year to tap the mobile payment market.

A 2.5 percent P-coin return rate is offered with any purchase, while a 3 percent return rate is offered from today to Aug. 31 with purchases made abroad as Pi looks to boost its credit card usage.

In related news, a credit card issued by CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行) in partnership with Line Pay offers a 1 percent return rate in Line points, a decline from the 2 percent return rate offered last year.

Line Pay yesterday said that it would cancel expiration dates for redeeming Line points issued from the CTBC credit card from Wednesday next week.

CTBC bank in February was ahead of its peers with more than 6 million Line Pay credit cards issued, while E.Sun Bank had almost 5 million Pi wallet credit cards, data showed.

PChome chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) said that the company has issued more than 800 million P-coins since last year through various mechanisms, with each P-coin equal to NT$1.

“We expect to issue about 2 billion [P-coins] this year” Jan added.

PChome said 55 percent of P-coins have been redeemed offline, while the remaining 45 percent are redeemed online.

The company said that its clients can now redeem P-coins at more than 55,000 physical stores.

The company is also aggressively expanding the P-coins’ offline ecosystem into various areas, such as department stores, highway rest areas, fast food chains, cafes, beverage stores, bookstores and restaurants, as well as seeking partnerships with YoWoo Food Delivery (有無外送), Edenred Taiwan (宜睿票券), Syntrend Creative Park (三創生活園區) and Hsin Tung Yang Co (新東陽).

Pi Mobile chief operating officer Luke Han (韓昆舉) said that the company is planning to partner with Uni-President Group (統一集團 ) in the second half of the year and with another subsidiary of PChome, consumer-to-consumer platform Ruten.com (露天拍賣).