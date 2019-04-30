Agencies

AVIATION

Pilot strike strands thousands

Nearly 600 flights have been canceled and thousands of passengers stranded on the third day of a pilots strike at Scandinavian Airlines that the carrier estimates affected about 170,000 passengers over the weekend. The airline announced further flight cancelations as the parties failed to resume talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. It planned to cancel another 1,213 flights yesterday and today, hitting about 110,000 passengers. The strike started on Friday following the collapse of pay negotiations with the SAS Pilot Group.

INTERNET

Facebook to pay French taxes

Facebook Inc is to pay more taxes in France after changing its operating model in the country and as the government imposes a new levy on the revenue of digital companies, French unit head Laurent Solly told Le Parisien newspaper. Facebook last year said that all revenue from sales in France would be declared in the country and that it would “naturally” pay the new revenue tax, Solly said. The French unit has expanded quickly in the past few years and Facebook is “in many ways also a French company,” he added.

SINGAPORE

Residents buying up homes

Residents’ deep-seated desire for home ownership has seen them snap up the biggest share of residential properties versus foreigners in a decade. About 79 percent of private apartments went to residents in the first quarter, the most since the first three months of 2009, property consultants OrangeTee & Tie Pte said. Overall, developers sold 1,838 new homes in the first quarter, 16 percent higher than a year earlier, Urban Redevelopment Authority data showed.