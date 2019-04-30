US companies trim growth outlook amid lack of labor

AFP, WASHINGTON

As they continue to feel the effects of US trade tensions and struggle to find workers, US companies have rolled back their growth estimates for this year, a survey released yesterday showed.

The US economy is expected to continue growing, but “barely half” of the business economists surveyed forecast that GDP would expand by more than 2 percent this year, “compared with 67 percent of respondents in the January survey,” the semiannual survey by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) showed.

Firms in the NABE survey continue to try to adjust to the effects of retaliatory tariffs on US goods and US tariffs on imports that have raised costs.

With the US unemployment rate at historic lows, labor shortages continue to dog the companies surveyed, prompting nearly half to raise wages or take other steps to adjust.

Nearly 80 percent of firms said that they were having difficulty finding high-skilled workers, while half face shortages of middle-skilled workers.

In the manufacturing sector, 60 percent of firms have raised wages, while half have lowered requirements for new hires.