Trump asks Abe to end Japanese tariffs

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Japan to drop its tariffs on US agricultural products as he met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who appears to have deflected the most damaging of US demands on trade.

Trump pushed for the end of the Japanese agricultural levy, while not directly mentioning past threats of sanctions on automobiles, while Abe raised the issue of US tariffs on Japanese vehicles and highlighted the growing number of jobs created in the US by Japanese investment.

“We’ll be discussing very strongly agriculture, because as the prime minister knows, Japan puts very massive tariffs on agriculture, our agriculture, for many years, going into Japan, and we want to get rid of those tariffs,” Trump said at an Oval Office meeting with Abe.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the agricultural levies are unfair, “because we don’t tariff their cars.”

At the same time, Trump praised Japanese automakers for investing in the US.

Abe disputed Trump’s account, saying that the US has put a 2.5 percent tariff on Japanese vehicles.

The two leaders met as their senior negotiators wrapped up the second round in as many weeks of accelerated talks to reach a trade deal focused mainly on agriculture and vehicles.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Toshimitsu Motegi, Tokyo’s lead trade negotiator, signaled that the nation would be seeking substantial concessions from the US, saying that any agreement could require US congressional approval.

Trump had emphasized the speed at which he expects the talks to move forward by saying that a deal could be signed by the time he is scheduled to travel to Japan next month.

Motegi also said that Trump did not make any requests regarding restrictions on export volumes for vehicles, currencies and new services.

On Friday evening, Abe and Trump had a private dinner at the White House residence that was also a birthday celebration for US first lady Melania Trump.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that it was still in discussions with the US on who would attend the G20 leaders’ summit in June.

Abe and Trump are to meet again, with Trump to travel to Japan next month, when he is to be the first world leader to make a state visit after the enthronement of Naruhito as Japan’s new emperor.

“On a little bit lighter note, we will also be going perhaps to a sumo wrestling match,” Trump said about the trip.

“We’re having a trophy made in this country. We’re going to give the trophy to the winner of the championship. So that should be good,” he said.