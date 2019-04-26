Ministry eyes 5GW more wind power in third-phase plan

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation is aiming to increase its offshore wind energy generation capacity by 5 gigawatts (GW) over the five years from 2026 to 2030, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Plans for the third phase of the government’s offshore wind energy development project would be released later this year, Bureau of Energy Deputy Director-General Lee Chun-li (李君禮) told the Global Offshore Wind Summit, Taiwan at the Grand Hotel in Taipei.

One of the goals of the third phase would be to produce an additional 5GW of offshore wind power for commercial use from 2026 to 2030, he said.

Before releasing the plan, the ministry would invite local and overseas developers involved in the project to coordinate on aspects such as maintenance, installation and underwater foundations, Lee said.

In the first phase, a demonstration offshore wind farm with a generation capacity of 8 megawatts was set up off Miaoli County in 2016 and became fully operational the following year, he said.

Bidding for the second phase was completed last year, with the goal of achieving 5.5GW of installed capacity by 2025, Lee said.

The output value of offshore wind power in Taiwan is expected to reach NT$77.3 billion (US$2.5 billion) by 2025, with total investment in the industry exceeding NT$1 trillion, bureau data showed.

The offshore wind development sector is also forecast to create about 20,000 jobs by 2025, the data showed.

At the summit, Taiwan, local and global investment groups, energy companies, project developers and regulators discussed the future of the nation’s offshore wind market.

The conference was hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan and the Global Wind Energy Council.