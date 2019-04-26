Presale housing shrinks in north

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Presale housing projects last quarter totaled NT$178.31 billion (US$5.77 billion) in northern Taiwan, shrinking 16.6 percent from a year earlier as some developers failed to acquire building permits in time and others favored a cautious approach, Chinese-language property publication Housing Monthly reported yesterday.

The volume was smaller than expected, but might prove favorable for the market, as it would help ease selling pressure on existing homes, it said.

Taipei was the worst performer with NT$38.86 billion of presale projects, a 30 percent decline from the same period last year, the magazine said.

New projects were mostly in the suburban districts of Beitou (北投) and Datong (大同), which accounted for 60 percent, while the central districts of Zhongzheng (中正) and Daan (大安) reported less than NT$5 billion, it said, adding that the prime Xinyi District (信義) failed to see any new projects at all.

“The twist is not all negative,” Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said. “It gives developers more room to digest existing projects and ease the pressure for price corrections.”

Buying interest gained momentum, especially for projects in popular locations, Ho said.

Presale projects totaled NT$57.25 billion in New Taipei City, a 24 percent retreat from a year earlier, the magazine said.

The districts of Banciao (板橋) and Sinjhuang (新莊) attracted the most projects at NT$13.6 billion and NT$9.9 billion respectively, backed by improved transport facilities, the magazine said.

Tucheng (土城) and Sanchong (三重) districts were next with NT$5 billion of projects each, it said.

Presale projects in Taoyuan bucked the decline with a 13 percent increase to NT$51.92 billion as developers sought to capitalize on rezoning in Bade (八德) and Jhongli (中壢) districts, it added.