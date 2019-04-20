L Catterton to launch sky lounge in Taipei next week

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

LVMH’s private-equity firm L Catterton is to launch nightlife chain Ce La Vi in Taipei next week, as it aims to raise its presence in Asia, company officials said yesterday.

The latest addition to the luxury sky lounge and restaurant brand on the 48th floor of the Breeze Nanshan department store is poised to wow fashion-savvy guests with Asian cuisine, fine liquor and breathtaking views, Ce La Vi marketing manager Alvin Lin (林俊志) said.

“We wanted to woo Chinese guests and Taipei stood out as the ideal choice,” Lin told reporters.

L Catterton invests in all major consumer segments, including food and beverage, retail and restaurants, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

The Taipei outlet of Ce La Vi would act as a stepping stone for the Chinese market, with another property slated to open in Shanghai in the summer, Lin said.

The luxury brand already has a presence in Hong Kong, Singapore, Colombo and Kuala Lumpur with all outlets occupying rooftops of landmark buildings, he said.

Foreign guests account for a big share of the brand’s clientele in Singapore and Hong Kong, but the Taipei branch should draw mainly local, fun-loving customers, Lin said.

Ce La Vi Taipei, due to have its grand opening on Saturday next week, is a joint venture with Loop Inc, a Taipei-based high-end entertainment and hospitality provider, Loop business development manager Steven Lin (林辰桓) said.

The two firms own equal stakes in the venue, which is expected to generate NT$150 million (US$4.86 million) in annual revenue in its first year, he said.

“The target is achievable, as the lounge bar is already attracting 1,000 guests ... and the number is expected to rise significantly after it starts to serve lunch and dinner on April 29,” Steven Lin said.

The venue has views of Taipei 101 and other buildings in the city’s Xinyi District (信義) and can seat 280 guests.