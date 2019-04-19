Tawian Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SMARTPHONES

HTC to back blockchain fund

HTC Corp (宏達電) is to support a US$50 million venture capital fund for a new blockchain start-up, Proof of Capital, with the aim of introducing cryptographic technology to the wider public. HTC chief crypto officer Phil Chen (陳信生), who is in charge of the company’s Exodus blockchain smartphone, said in a statement that the partnership would focus on defining the standards and interactions for the next generation of the Internet, and introducing mobile and hardware expertise to its portfolio companies. The US$50 million fund is being led by Chen; Edith Yeung (楊珮珊), a partner at 500 Startups; and Chris McCann, who founded and led the community program at Greylock Partners in Silicon Valley.

COMMUNICATIONS

UMT net profit surges 110%

Universal Microwave Technology Inc (UMT, 昇達科技), which supplies electronic parts and materials for broadband wireless communications, yesterday reported net profit of NT$71 million (US$2.3 million) for the first quarter of this year, up 110 percent from a year earlier, the highest for the first quarter in the company’s history. Revenue in the first quarter rose 8 percent annually to NT$449 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.1. The company said that shipments for this year are expected to continue growing due to several countries’ continued 5G-related investments and rising demand for millimeter-wave and satellite communication products.

TELECOMS

CHT executive shuffle likely

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) is likely to see a high-ranking executive shuffle soon, as speculation swirls that chairman David Cheng (鄭優) is to retire at the end of June. The company did not deny media reports about Cheng’s retirement, but said that any changes in its operational executives would be made following related rules. CHT president Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) has been picked by the government to succeed Cheng, local media reported. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications holds a 35.29 percent stake in the company.

CEMENT

Work unaffected by quake

Asia Cement Corp (亞泥) said that an earthquake in Hualien County yesterday had no significant effects on the company’s financial and business operations. A magnitude 6.1 earthquake early in the afternoon caused no harm to equipment or personnel at its Hualien plant and quarry, the firm said. The plant’s No. 2 kiln was shut down due to the earthquake, but resumed normal operations at 1:23pm, it said. In related news, Taiwan Land Development Corp (台灣土地開發) said that there were no injuries at its mixed-use New Paradiso (新天堂樂園) complex in Hualien following the earthquake.

ELECTRICITY

Plants unaffected by quake

The Hualien earthquake did not affect the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) nor the Guosheng Nuclear Plant in Wanli District (萬里), Taiwan Power Co (台電) said yesterday, after it completed routine inspections. The Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County’s Ma-anshan (馬鞍山) also continued to function normally, as did hydroelectric and coal-fired power plants, the firm said. However, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that four hydropower firms have stopped supplying electricity to Yilan County’s Longte Industrial Park (龍德工業區). Meanwhile, CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) reported no accidents at its facilities and instituted preventive measures due to aftershocks.