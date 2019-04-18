Agencies

JAPAN

Exports continue to decline

The country’s exports last month shrank for a fourth straight month as weakness in global demand continues to weigh on the economy. One of the bright spots in recent data — increasing shipments to the US — could darken if trade talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump that began this week turn sour. The value of exports to the US rose for a sixth month, by 4.4 percent, generating a bilateral surplus of ￥683.6 billion (US$6.1 billion), the Ministry of Finance said. Sales to China slumped, driving a 2.4 percent drop in total exports. The figures came as negotiators wrapped up an initial round of trade talks in Washington that are being used by the US to try to crack open the country’s agricultural market and reduce the US trade deficit. The country is trying to avoid tariffs or quotas on auto exports, as well as a possible currency clause.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW issues China recall

Germany’s BMW AG is to recall 360,000 vehicles in China as part of the worldwide effort to root out defective airbags made by now-defunct Japanese supplier Takata Corp, regulators in Beijing said. About 20 people have died in accidents linked to defects in Takata airbags since 2013, prompting a massive worldwide recall of at least 100 million vehicles from a wide range of manufacturers. The recall would affect nearly 273,000 models built by BMW’s joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (華晨中國汽車控股) and more than 87,000 imported BMW vehicles, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation said. The agency said in statement posted on its Web site late on Tuesday that a defect could cause the airbags to eject debris at passengers if deployed. The China recall affects more than two dozen different BMW models built between 2000 and last year, including several each in the i, X and M series, as well as other models.

SEMICONDUCTORS

ASML announces forecast

ASML Holding NV has forecast second-quarter sales in line with analysts’ expectations, as Europe’s largest semiconductor-equipment maker won orders for three more of its newest lithography machines. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company predicted sales of 2.5 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros (US$2.83 billion to US$2.94 billion) for the second quarter, compared with an average analyst estimate of 2.55 billion euros. ASML reported sales of 2.74 billion euros a year earlier.

AVIATION

Boeing fix reviewed

A board of pilot experts appointed by US aviation regulators has reviewed Boeing Co’s proposed software fix for the grounded 737 MAX aircraft and concluded that pilots would not need additional simulator training once the plane is returned to service. The report by a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Flight Standardization Board is an important first step in reviewing the still-unfinished upgrade to the 737 MAX family of aircraft. It was posted on the FAA’s Web site and the public has until April 30 to make comments. The proposal calls for stepped up training on the anti-stall system called MCAS that is linked to two fatal crashes, but stops short of requiring costly simulator training that could complicate the plane’s return to service. The Chicago-based planemaker is devising a software fix to make the system less aggressive and to prevent it from making the repeated nose-down commands seen in the accidents.