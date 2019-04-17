Intel Corp’s Bryant to give Computex keynote speech

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Global technology giants including chipmakers Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc are to showcase their latest products at the annual Computex trade show in Taipei, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said yesterday.

Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, is to open the five-day show with a keynote speech demonstrating how Intel is transforming intelligent computing for a data-centric world and enabling the PC to power the human edge, TAITRA said.

AMD Inc president and chief executive Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) is to give a keynote speech at an international news conference on “The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing,” TAITRA said earlier this month.

The semiconductor company based in Santa Clara, California, is expected to introduce new chips, including 7-nanometer AMD EPYC data center processors, as well as AMD Ryzen desktop processors and graphics cards based on the next-generation “Navi” architecture.

Computex, one of the largest computer and technology trade shows in the world, is to feature 1,685 firms, an increase of 5.1 percent from last year, TAITRA said.

The trade show is to focus on five main themes — artificial intelligence; the Internet of Things; 5G; blockchain; innovations and start-ups; and gaming and XR (augmented, virtual, and mixed reality) technologies.

Innovex, the start-up section of the show, is to welcome 402 firms from around the world.

Computex is to open on May 28 and run until June 1 at four venues — the Nangang Exhibition Center, both halls at the Taipei World Trade Center and the Taipei International Convention Center.