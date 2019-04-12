Fed officials expect hold on rates for all of 2019

AP, WASHINGTON

A majority of US Federal Reserve officials last month said that economic conditions would likely warrant keeping the Fed’s benchmark policy unchanged for the rest of this year.

Several officials said their view could shift in either direction based on incoming data, according to minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday.

Weaker growth and lower inflation expectations could prompt the Fed to cut rates, while faster growth and rising inflation expectations could prompt it to resume raising rates.

The Fed at its meeting on March 19 and 20 left its key policy rate unchanged and trimmed its rate hikes outlook this year from two to none.

Some economists said that the Fed could actually start cutting rates later this year if the economy slows further.

US President Donald Trump said last week that he wanted the Fed to start cutting rates.

Lawrence Kudlow, head of the US National Economic Council, said he favored reducing the Fed’s current rate by 0.5 percentage points to reverse mistakes the central bank made last year by boosting the rate too much.

The Fed last year hiked its policy rate four times, leaving it in December last year at a level of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

Trump criticized those rate hikes, blaming them for a plunge in the stock market late last year. He also has said the increases were unnecessary because inflation was tame even though unemployment had dropped to near a 50-year low.

Trump recently announced his intention to nominate two political allies, 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain and political commentator Stephen Moore, for two vacancies on the seven-member Fed board.

The minutes, released with the customary three-week lag since the meeting, showed that Fed officials spent time discussing a slowdown in the economy that occurred late last year and carried into the early part of this year.

The minutes said that Fed officials believe “the recent softness likely reflected temporary factors” such as the federal government’s 35-day partial shutdown and the sharp drop in the stock market in December.

Fed officials said that consumer sentiment has improved since then and officials expect consumer spending to rebound in the next few months.