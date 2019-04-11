Agencies

AVIATION

Boeing faces new lawsuit

Boeing Co’s legal troubles grew on Tuesday, as a new lawsuit accused the company of defrauding shareholders by concealing safety deficiencies in its 737 Max planes. The proposed class action filed in Chicago federal court seeks damages for alleged securities fraud contraventions, after Boeing’s market value tumbled by US$34 billion within two weeks of the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and chief financial officer Gregory Smith were named as defendants. The complaint said that Boeing “effectively put profitability and growth ahead of airplane safety and honesty” by rushing the 737 Max to market to compete with Airbus SE, while leaving out “extra” or “optional” features designed to prevent crashes. It also said that Boeing’s statements about its growth prospects and the 737 Max were undermined by its alleged conflict of interest from retaining broad authority from federal regulators to assess the plane’s safety.

UNITED STATES

FAA to license drone airline

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects to award the first license to operate a drone airline in the next month, an official at the regulator said yesterday. The agency last year decided that large-scale commercial package delivery operations by drones would need to meet the same safety and economic certification standards as other licensed airlines. An official declined to name the partner, but to date, the only air carrier certificate application for a drone carrier listed on a US government Web site has come from Wing Aviation LLC, a subsidiary of Google’s parent, Alphabet Inc.

CANADA

US tariff list could grow

The country is considering adding to its list of retaliatory tariffs to crank up pressure on Washington to drop aluminum and steel levies, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday. “We are looking at ... ways we can refresh the retaliation list to have an even greater impact,” Freeland told reporters in Ottawa. In July last year, Canada hit back at Washington with retaliatory tariffs on C$16.6 billion (US$12.46 billion) of US goods, including orange juice, ketchup and bourbon. This followed US President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on imports of steel products and 10 percent on aluminum. Ambassador to the US David MacNaughton reportedly told agriculture journalists in Washington on Monday that a “significant number” of US agricultural products, such as apples, pork and wine, could make the updated list.

AUTOMAKERS

S Africa to produce Navara

The South African arm of Nissan plans to spend 3 billion rands (US$214.62 million) equipping its local plant to build the Japanese automaker’s new Navara model, Nissan South Africa managing director Mike Whitfield said yesterday. Capacity at Nissan’s plant in Rosslyn, near Pretoria, would increase by 30,000 units in the first phase, Whitfield said, adding that the plant’s permanent headcount would increase by 400. While production operations elsewhere would also build the new Navara, a pickup truck, Nissan South Africa would supply the local and continental market. In common with many global automakers, Nissan does not have any significant production operations in sub-Saharan Africa outside South Africa. However Nissan, and many rivals, are hoping that will change. A number have opened or committed to open plants elsewhere, including in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.