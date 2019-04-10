Self-driving cars not yet ready to dominate: Uber

Reuters, NEW YORK

Uber Technologies Inc expects it would be a long time before one of its biggest investments — self-driving cars — is ready for wide-scale deployment, a senior scientist said on Monday, as the ride-sharing firm gears up to go public.

Raquel Urtasun, who is chief scientist at Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and heads the group’s unit in Toronto, spoke about the challenges for self-

driving development at a news event in New York.

“Self-driving cars are going to be in our lives. The question of when is not clear yet,” Urtasun said. “To have it at scale is going to take a long time.”

The more cautious tone marks a change from three years ago, when Uber embraced aggressive tactics to turbocharge its autonomous vehicle development in a bid to get more robot taxis on the street driving more miles.

The company had been seen as an industry leader in the technology until one of its autonomous SUVs killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, in March last year.

Urtasun’s comments fall in line with the rest of the self-driving industry, which after much hype and bold promises has tempered expectations and pushed out timelines for deployment.

The extreme technical challenges of building cars that can predict human behavior and respond appropriately proved greater than even some of the industry’s brightest minds had anticipated.

The progress of Uber’s self-driving car unit is in the spotlight as the company prepares for its initial public offering (IPO) this year. Uber has at times spent close to US$200 million in a single quarter on its self-driving unit, sources said.

Uber, last valued at US$76 billion in the private market, is seeking a valuation as high as US$120 billion in its IPO and might start its investor roadshow before the end of thismonth.

“It is true that when you go to an IPO, there is much more of a look into your finances,” Urtasun said. “That being said, again because Uber understands that self-driving cars at scale is not something that’s going to happen tomorrow, they understand the need for the science.”

Urtasun declined to offer any guidance on what mix of human-driven cars and autonomous cars Uber would have in the next 10 years, citing too many uncertainties in the industry.

“What is clear is that in a 10-year timeframe there will be a mix of both,” she said, referring to self-driving and human-controlled cars.

The business of building self-driving cars is extraordinarily expensive and the timeframe to payoff is increasingly uncertain. However, some consider Uber’s ability to successfully navigate the transition to autonomous vehicles as crucial to the company’s long-term financial prospects.

By removing drivers and adding automation, Uber would be able to pocket the full fare that passengers pay and create more efficient routes to move around people and packages.

Uber opened ATG in Toronto in 2017 and named Urtasun, who is also an associate professor at the University of Toronto, as head of the Toronto organization.

Uber last year said that it would invest more than US$150 million in Toronto to grow its self-driving car operations, open an engineering hub and expand its work in artificial intelligence.

After the fatal Arizona crash, Uber removed its autonomous cars from the road, laid off hundreds of test drivers and shuttered operations in Arizona, its testing hub.