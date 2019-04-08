Gaming devices to benefit from soaring interest

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Shipments of gaming devices this year could increase 8.2 percent year-on-year to 42.1 million units worldwide, thanks to increased consumer interest, the rising popularity of e-sports and the launch of new hardware from graphics processing unit (GPU) vendors, International Data Corp (IDC) said.

By the end of 2023, global shipments of gaming desktop computers, notebook computers and monitors are expected to grow to 61.1 million units with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8 percent, the US-based research firm said on Friday, citing its Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Gaming PCs, which had gained attention from consumers for much of last year, are desktops or notebooks that have a premium or performance-grade GPU, according to IDC’s definition. The research firm defines gaming monitors as those with a refresh rate of 100 hertz or higher, meaning that at least 100 frames are displayed per second.

This year, 15.5 million gaming desktops are to be shipped worldwide, down 1.9 percent from a year earlier, while shipments of gaming notebooks are forecast to increase 13.3 percent to 20.1 million units and gaming monitor shipments would rise 21.3 percent to 6.4 million units, IDC said.

“With game streaming on the horizon and the continued rise of mobile gaming, the PC gaming market will face new challenges, but also opportunities,” IDC senior research manager Jitesh Ubrani said in a statement.

“There are plenty of reasons for optimism, as issues around latency and bandwidth requirements will likely limit the success of gaming streaming services in the short term. And in contrast to mobile gaming, PC gaming has a larger library of so-called hardcore games, appealing to a different type of gamer,” Ubrani said.

Unlike a continued slump in the overall PC market, gaming desktops are forecast to see global shipments increase by a CAGR of 5.3 percent from this year to 19 million units in 2023, while gaming notebooks might grow by a CAGR of 11.8 percent to 31.5 million units, the research firm said.

Gaming monitor shipments are expected to grow by a CAGR of 13.2 percent to 10.6 million units over the same period, it said.