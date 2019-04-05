Agencies

AUTOMOBILES

British registrations fall

New car registrations in Britain last month fell by about 3 percent from a year earlier as uncertainty over diesel and Brexit continued to hit consumer confidence, according to preliminary data from an industry body. Sales of diesel vehicles fell by about 20 percent, while demand for gasoline cars rose by roughly 5 percent, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. March is a major selling month in Britain, as it is one of two occasions each year when the license plate series changes.

GERMANY

Industrial orders decline

Industrial orders saw a sharp fall last month, official data showed yesterday, the second month in a row as signs of slowing growth multiply in the eurozone. New orders fell 4.2 percent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said in preliminary figures adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects. The reading disappointed expectations for a 0.5 percent rebound from analysts surveyed by Factset.

BANKING

UniCredit merger mooted

UniCredit SpA could explore a merger with Commerzbank AG if talks with Deutsche Bank AG fall through, two people with knowledge of the matter said yesterday. The people said that UniCredit would not crash the current talks about a tie-up between Germany’s two largest banks and that UniCredit’s current focus was now on its turnaround plan. The news is likely to rekindle expectations of further consolidation in the battered European banking sector, analysts said.

BANKING

Mideast merger discussed

Abu Dhabi is considering combining Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC with First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC to create the Middle East’s largest lender, people with knowledge of the matter said. The emirate plans to wait for a three-way combination of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Union National Bank PJSC and Al Hilal Bank to close before starting fresh talks to condense the finance industry further, the people said. Deliberations about a potential combination are in early stages and are being discussed at the shareholder level of both banks, the people said.

FRANCE

Laws for bonuses mulled

The government plans to cap executive “golden handshakes” at 30 percent of their salary, Minister of Finance Bruno le Maire said yesterday, describing as “excessive” a multimillion-euro exit package planned for Airbus SAS chief executive officer Tom Enders. “I will limit the amount of bosses’ golden handshakes to 30 percent of their salary,” Le Maire told the BFM news channel. Le Monde newspaper earlier reported that Enders could get a golden parachute farewell pay deal worth 36.8 million euros (US$41 million).

ENTERTAINMENT

Singapore plan criticized

Genting Singapore Ltd and Las Vegas Sands Corp’s pledges to put S$9 billion (US$6.7 billion) into tourist attractions in Singapore to keep their exclusive casino operating licenses was met with little enthusiasm by analysts and investors. At least six analysts downgraded Genting in the wake of the news, citing the hefty price tag for the license extension and the Singaporean government’s plan to raise gambling taxes after 2022. Genting shares yesterday fell as much as 9.8 percent, the most since August 2015.