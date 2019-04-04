TWSE companies post lower profits, higher revenues

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) posted aggregate pretax earnings of NT$2.61 trillion (US$84.7 billion) for last year, down 1.31 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Aggregate sales at the 930 firms listed on the main bourse totaled NT$32.94 trillion last year, up 7.82 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said.

By comparison, the 770 companies traded on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) reported combined pretax earnings of NT$189.4 billion, a significant increase of 31.43 percent from a year earlier, the over-the-counter bourse said.

Most industries reported profit growth last year, the exchange said in a statement.

Electronics component makers, cement companies and networking companies saw the strongest expansion in profits, thanks to robust end-product demand and price increases, the exchange said.

In contrast, electronics and optoelectronics, department store operators and food companies saw the biggest decline in pretax earnings as prices slumped due to oversupply, the exchange said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, last year retained its title as the nation’s most profitable listed firm, with net earnings of NT$351.13 billion, up 2.3 percent year-on-year, TWSE data showed.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) grabbed the first spot in terms of cash position. Its cash position surged 22.75 percent to NT$788.6 billion from NT$642.5 billion in 2017, the data showed.

With net profits of NT$129 billion for last year, Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, was the second-most profitable listed firm, followed by Formosa Petrochemical Corp’s (台塑石化) NT$60 billion, the data showed.

Largan Precision Co (大立光), the nation’s leading smartphone camera lens supplier, ranked first in terms of earnings per share (EPS) at NT$181.67.

It was followed by passive components maker Yageo Corp’s (國巨) EPS of NT$80.3 and Walsin Technology Corp’s (華新科) NT$40.75, the data showed.