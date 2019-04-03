Fiat to play an ‘active role’ in industry change

Bloomberg

Fresh off reports that it is exploring a venture with PSA Group to build vehicles in Europe, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) chairman John Elkann said that the automaker would remain an active player in helping to shape an automotive industry being transformed by technology.

Elkann, who is also chairman and chief executive officer of Exor NV, wrote in a letter to shareholders of the holding company about his belief that Fiat Chrysler could benefit from the emergence of electrified and autonomously driven vehicles.

Exor, with a 29 percent stake and 42 percent of voting rights, is the Italian-American automaker’s largest holder.

“We are determined that we and FCA will play our part actively and ambitiously in this new and exciting era,” Elkann wrote. “Our commitment to FCA and to participating in its bold and profitable future is also unchanged.”

The scion of Fiat’s founding Agnelli family has repeatedly sought to tamp down speculation that Exor would seek to sell all or part of Fiat Chrysler to another automaker, but the family also has said that it would consider diluting its stake in a larger group the automaker could form with other companies.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA have been holding preliminary discussions to collaborate on a “super platform” — the basic underpinning of a vehicle model — to reduce their investment costs in the highly competitive European region, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Any eventual partnership would likely include sharing investments for new electric vehicles, people familiar with the talks said.

Automakers are increasingly joining forces to share investments as the auto industry is facing technological disruption from the rise of fully electric and increasingly self-driving vehicles.

Stricter emission rules imposed by European regulators are also forcing the industry to shift away from traditional combustion engines.

Fiat Chrysler has been a laggard compared with global rivals when it comes to investing in electrification, although its five-year strategy plan through 2022 calls for offering hybrid gas-electric engines in more of its top-selling Jeep and Ram models, and for making fully electric versions of some Fiat, Jeep and Maserati vehicles.

The automaker ranked last among 13 auto companies for both fuel economy and carbon emissions in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s evaluation of 2016 model year vehicles.

The company also paid a US$77 million civil penalty after its US-assembled passenger-car fleet fell short of required fuel economy targets.

It has also taken a penny-pinching approach on driverless vehicles, choosing to supply Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans to — and potentially license self-driving technology from — Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, rather than follow other automakers investing billions to develop the know-how in-house.

It is also partnering with BMW AG and auto supplier Aptiv PLC to bring autonomous features to its Jeep, Ram, Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands.

A partnership with PSA could eventually develop into a wider combination, although the current focus is on limited cooperation, two of the people familiar with the companies’ talks said.