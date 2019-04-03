Australia keeps rates on hold ahead of budget

Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday remained on the sidelines as it waits to analyze the economic impact of a fiscal injection designed to catapult Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to a come-from-behind election victory.

Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate at 1.5 percent — as expected by money markets and all but one economist.

“Growth in household consumption is being affected by the protracted period of weakness in real household disposable income and the adjustment in housing markets,” while drought is also hurting farm output, Lowe said in a statement.

“Offsetting these factors, higher levels of spending on public infrastructure and an upswing in private investment are supporting the growth outlook, as is the steady growth in employment,” he added.

The bank has been confounded by contradictions showing up in the economy: Growth slowed in the second half of last year to an annualized 1 percent from almost 4 percent in the first six months, while at the same time, unemployment dropped to an eight-year low of 4.9 percent and government coffers are awash with tax revenue from strong employment.

“The GDP data paint a softer picture of the economy than do the labor market data,” Lowe said. “The Australian labor market remains strong.”

The bank is likely to have to downgrade its economic forecasts when it releases next month’s quarterly update and markets are pricing in at least one rate cut this year with the possibility of a second. A number of top economists also see an easing.

While Sydney house prices have slumped 13.9 percent from a mid-2017 peak and a credit squeeze is exacerbating the downturn, Lowe has been taking comfort from robust hiring and investment.

“Conditions remain soft and rent inflation remains low,” he said of housing. “Credit conditions for some borrowers have tightened a little further over the past year or so. At the same time, the demand for credit by investors in the housing market has slowed noticeably.”

The global backdrop is not providing much help — although commodity prices have remained strong and exports are booming — as Washington and Beijing still work toward a trade deal.

Australia is the most China-dependent economy in the developed world, so the trade frictions only add to the cloud over the picture, while the Brexit saga continues to unsettle markets.

“Growth in international trade has declined and investment intentions have softened in a number of countries,” Lowe said. “In China, the authorities have taken steps to ease financing conditions, partly in response to slower growth in the economy.”