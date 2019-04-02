Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai shares surge

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) shares yesterday rose 10 percent to close at NT$80.8 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with 168.22 million changing hands. The shares surged after the company last week reported a fourth-quarter net profit of NT$62.62 billion (US$2.03 billion), which was up 151.72 percent quarter-on-quarter, but down 12.62 percent year-on-year. Analysts said Hon Hai shares have lagged behind the electronics sector as well as the broader market for some time and investors seized on the profit as a reason to hunt for bargains. However, the shares faces a strong technical resistance at about NT$85, analysts said.

ENERGY

LPG prices to rise

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) yesterday announced price increases for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) while leaving the price of liquefied natural gas unchanged. Effective today, the price of household LPG is to be increased by NT$1.2 per kilogram, which means a 20kg gas cylinder would cost NT$24 more, while the price of LPG used in vehicles is to rise by NT$0.7 per liter, the company said in a statement.

BANKING

Banks to lose NT$2.3bn

State-run banks are estimated to have suffered losses of NT$2.3 billion due to loans to debt-ridden units of Tatung Group (大同集團), Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said at a meeting of the the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee yesterday. State-run banks that lent money to financially troubled Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (中華映管) and Green Energy Technology Inc (綠能科技) have secured land and factory equipment as collateral, but they are expected to suffer a combined loss of NT$1.6 billion from Chunghwa Picture and NT$700 million from Green Energy, Su said.

METALS

Blast to cost up to NT$150m

Waffer Technology Corp (華孚科技) yesterday said an explosion at its wholly owned subsidiary in China’s Jiangsu Province on Sunday is estimated to cost between NT$120 million and NT$150 million. The unit, Kunshan Han Ding Precision Metal Co Ltd (昆山漢鼎精密金屬), reported a blast that involved a container of scrap metal in its factory’s storage area. The explosion killed seven people and wounded several others. The Jiangsu factory generated NT$3.54 billion in revenue last year.

ELECTRONICS

Ichia revenue rebounds

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday posted revenue of NT$500 million for last month, down 19 percent from the previous year, but up 31 percent from the previous month. The company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that last month’s revenue included about NT$380 million from sales of flexible printed circuit integrated components and NT$120 million from sales of mechanical integrated components. First-quarter revenue decreased 11 percent year-on-year to NT$1.41 billion, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

Machvision revenue rises

Machvision Inc (牧德), a supplier of printed circuit board inspection equipment, yesterday posted first-quarter revenue that rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to NT$565 million and said revenue would continue to increase in the second and third quarters due to seasonal demand. The company is transfering its listing from the Taipei Exchange to the Taiwan Stock Exchange today.