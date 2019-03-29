JPMorgan to cut hundreds of jobs after staffing audit

Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase & Co is dismissing hundreds of workers in its asset and wealth management division after a periodic review of staffing, said a person who was briefed on the matter.

The bank is reducing the number of employees in support roles across the unit and laying off some wealth management workers, said the person, who asked not to be identified as they were discussing internal strategy.

The reductions are being made globally, they said.

“It is normal course of business for us to review our staffing annually to ensure appropriate levels, and adjust as necessary,” JPMorgan spokesman Darin Oduyoye said in a statement. “We continue to invest in our business and talent, including hiring top advisers in key markets and expanding our product and service offering.”

Many of Wall Street’s largest securities firms periodically adjust staffing, especially in the first months of the year, trimming personnel in some areas to expand in others or dismissing underperformers to make way for an incoming class of junior bankers. The annual sweeps do not necessarily signal plans to shrink businesses.

Nomura Holdings Inc is also planning to cut dozens of jobs across its trading and investment-banking businesses in Europe and the US as the brokerage struggles to make a profit overseas, people familiar with the matter said.

Executives at the Tokyo-based firm might shed more than 100 traders and bankers across its overseas units, according to the people, who requested anonymity as the information is not public.

The bulk of the reductions are likely to come at Nomura’s troubled European business, which has lost billions of US dollars in the past decade, the people said.