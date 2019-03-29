Staff writer, with CNA

TAXES

License plate taxes to grow

The government is on Monday next week to start the annual collection of license plate taxes, with a total of 7.37 million vehicles subject to the levy this year, up 1.92 percent from 7.24 million vehicles last year, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The tax collection is to continue until April 30 and the government expects to add NT$62.66 billion (US$2.03 billion) to the national coffers this year, 1.03 percent more than last year’s NT$62.01 billion, the ministry said at a news conference. Vehicle owners can pay the tax with a credit card, through bank transfers or at convenience stores, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

VIS transfer to unit approved

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (VIS, 世界先進) yesterday received approval from the Investment Commission to transmit US$290 million to wholly owned Vanguard International Semiconductor Singapore Pte Ltd. The unit is to use the funds to acquire an 8-inch fab in Tampines, Singapore, from GlobalFoundries Inc, a deal set to close on Dec. 31. The transaction includes buildings, facilities and equipment, as well as intellectual property associated with GlobalFoundries’ microelectromechanical system business.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Genius to pay cash dividend

Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), a camera lens supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that its board has approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.5 per share and capital spending of NT$1.88 billion for equipment purchases. Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$9.38, the dividend represents a payout ratio of 37.3 percent. Shareholders are to vote on the proposals on June 26.

AIRLINES

Scoot to add more flights

Singapore-based budget carrier Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd yesterday said that it would add flights from June 1 to its two routes connecting Kaohsiung with Singapore and Osaka, Japan. The airline is to operate three more round-trip flights on the two routes, which have an average ridership of about 85 percent, Scoot Taiwan general manager Victor Lee (李育修) said. The increased services would bring the total number of round-trip Scoot flights in Taiwan to 56 flights per week, connecting Taipei and Kaohsiung with Singapore, Seoul and Japan’s Tokyo, Sapporo and Osaka.

SOLAR POWER

Gigastorage to slash capital

Money-losing solar wafer maker Gigastorage Corp (國碩) yesterday said that its board has approved a proposal to reduce capital by NT$1.33 billion to offset the company’s accumulated net losses. The decision came as the company reported net losses of NT$1.43 billion for last year, with combined losses of NT$4.07 billion over the past two years. Gigastorage plans to cut its capitalization by 39.27 percent to NT$2.06 billion, a regulatory filing said. Gigastorage last year saw its revenue tumble 25.5 percent year-on-year to NT$9.38 billion due to an oversupply-driven slump.

INTERNET

Google launches job search

Alphabet Inc’s Google has rolled out a new search function on its Taiwan platform for users to more easily find job opportunities across Web sites. The new search service shows job listings from across the Web based on the distance from the user’s location, Google said. It also allows searches for jobs based on when they were posted and for the user to filter the results, it added.