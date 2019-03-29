Taiwanese hotels partner with foreign companies

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Two Taiwanese hotels yesterday joined forces with foreign travel agencies and beverage suppliers with the hope of boosting food and beverage revenue and attracting new customers.

Encouraged by local diners’ penchant for Japanese food, Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華酒店) inked a pact with Japan’s second-largest travel agency, HIS Co, to bring popular Japanese restaurants to Taipei.

The deal would enable the two firms to provide funding and know-how to Japanese restaurants looking to expand to Taiwan, Regent Taipei managing director Simon Wu (吳偉正) said at a news conference in Taipei.

The local hotel chain would provide venues for expansion, while HIS would supply professional counsel and financial assistance if necessary, Wu said.

“FIH will be both a landlord and a brand partner under the partnership, allowing it to gain customers, increase revenue and diversify income sources,” Wu said.

US boutique cake maker Lady M has set up a store at Regent Taipei after a pop-up shop there sold more than 6,000 cakes, far more than expected, Wu said, adding that the hotel entertains 3,000 diners a day on average and would be a favorable base for foreign restaurants.

FIH shares rose by the daily limit to NT$151 yesterday, one day after it announced plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$11.075 per share based on last year’s earnings of NT$10.8 per share.

The company reported net income of NT$1.37 billion (US$44.4 million) for last year, up from NT$1.06 billion a year earlier, which benefited from the sale of a majority stake in overseas Regent properties to InterContinental Hotels Group.

In related news, Caesar Park Hotel Banciao (板橋凱撒飯店), a property belonging to Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店連鎖), yesterday said that it would be introducing Canadian beers at its Chinese restaurant Jia Yan (家宴), which features Taiwanese and Hakka dishes.

The hotel plans to pair Chinese dishes with Canadian beers in an attempt to break the tradition of pairing Western meals with wines, marketing and communications official Zara Wang (王筱瑩) said.

“The fusion would help the two-year-old hotel claim the mantel of top eatery in New Taipei City,” Wang said.

Food and beverage generated 40 percent of the hotel’s overall revenue last year, she added.