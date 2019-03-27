Agencies

VIETNAM

FDI up 6.2 percent annually

The country received US$4.1 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in the first quarter of this year, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said yesterday. FDI has been a key driver of the country’s economic growth. Companies with FDI account for more than 70 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s exports. FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — rose 86.2 percent in the January-to-March period from a year earlier to US$10.8 billion, the ministry said in a statement. Of the pledges, 77.7 percent would be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 7.2 percent would go to real estate, the ministry said.

RETAIL

Funds seek new board

Activist funds are launching a proxy fight to replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s entire 12-person board amid concerns that the retailer is not responding well to the rise of e-commerce, people familiar with the matter said. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors LLC control about a 5 percent stake in the Union, New Jersey-based retailer and are seeking to replace chief executive officer Steven Temares, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The funds have lined up 16 director candidates, including former Gap executive Jeff Kirwan, to replace the current board.

GAMES

Nintendo rises on report

Nintendo Co rose the most in almost eight months after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company plans to introduce two new Switch console models as early as this summer. The shares climbed as much as 6.8 percent to ￥32,520 in Tokyo yesterday, the most on an intraday basis since Aug. 1 last year. One of the models would have enhanced features to cater to avid gamers, while the other version is expected to be a cheaper alternative for casual players, the Journal reported, citing unidentified Nintendo parts suppliers and software developers. The new models might be launched at the E3 video game expo in Los Angeles in June.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Xarelto case settled

A US$775 million settlement has been announced in about 25,000 lawsuits involving the blood-thinning medication Xarelto. Cases consolidated in federal court in New Orleans date back to 2014. They involved claims that users of the medication marketed by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC and Janssen Pharmaceutica were not adequately informed of risks of life-threatening complications. A statement from attorneys for the plaintiffs called the settlement a “fair and just resolution.” US District Judge Eldon Faldon presided over the cases. He issued a series of orders on Monday regarding implementation of the settlement.

TECHNOLOGY

Bitmain IPO lapses

Bitmain Technologies Ltd (比特大陸科技控股), the world’s biggest producer of cryptocurrency mining chips, has let its application for Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) lapse. The virtual currency mining firm’s listing application, which was filed in September last year, expired yesterday, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Web site. The Beijing-based company was targeting to raise as much as US$3 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. The company said in a statement that it would restart the listing application work at an appropriate time.