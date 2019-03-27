Staff writer

INTERNET

Center to foster start-ups

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing arm, to set up a joint innovation center to foster unicorn start-ups. The cloud computing talent cultivation center would be in the Startup Terrace, an innovation park in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口). AWS would train about 2,000 professionals a year through courses, workshops and seminars, AWS corporate vice president and managing director for Greater China Alex Yung (容永康) said. Unicorn start-ups such as Airbnb Inc have used the AWS platform, and the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration said it hopes to cultivate local unicorn start-ups trained by AWS.

INTERNET

Google to double space

Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday unveiled a plan to double its office space in Taiwan. The Internet giant is acquiring a new office complex at Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park (Tpark) in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of hardware at Google, told a news conference in Taipei. The company, which has 2,000 employees in Taiwan and plans to recruit several hundred more, mainly women, is planning to move its offices to Tpark late next year, he said. Google’s Intelligent Taiwan project, which was unveiled in March last year, has reached its goal of training more than 5,000 people in artificial intelligence (AI) and more than 50,000 digital marketers last year, Google Taiwan managing director Chien Lee-feng (簡立峰) said. This year, the project aims to train more than 10,000 AI personnel and 100,000 digital marketers, Chien said.

HOSPITALITY

Mandarin taps new manager

Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) has appointed Karan Berry as its new general manager, the hotel said in a statement. Berry aims to transform the facility into an iconic destination for local guests and international travelers, the hotel said. Berry has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a solid background in hotel operations, the statement said. He would lead the local team to drive revenue, improve profitability, develop talent and enhance experiences for guests, it said. Berry has previously served as general manager at the Ritz-Carlton Pacific Place Jakarta before joining Mandarin Oriental Taipei, the statement said.

RETAIL

FamilyMart profit up 14.7%

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) said that its net income last year rose 14.71 percent annually to NT$1.61 billion (US$52.21 million), as revenue climbed 11.32 percent to NT$71.72 billion. Earnings per share were a record NT$7.23. Same-store sales rose 6.5 percent annually, propelled by rising demand for fresh produce, e-commerce purchases and rising participation in its membership rewards program, the company said.

AUTOMOTIVE

Hotai approves dividends

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which sells Toyota Motor Corp vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday said its board of directors has approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$12 per common share, representing a payout ratio of about 65 percent. The company made NT$9.21 billion in net profit last year, down 8.81 percent from NT$10.1 billion in 2017. That translated into earnings per share of NT$18.34, down from NT$18.51 in 2017. Revenue grew 3.46 percent to NT$187.03 billion from NT$180.77 a year earlier.