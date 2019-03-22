Staff writer

ECONOMY

Money supply growth slows

Last month’s M1B — a measure of money in circulation — grew 5.97 percent year-on-year, decelerating from a 6.55 percent increase the previous month, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — increased 2.92 percent, compared with a 3.14 percent increase in January, the central bank said in a statement yesterday. Money supply growth decelerated because of a slowdown in bank loans and investments, the central bank said. In the first two months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 6.26 percent and 3.03 percent respectively, it said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

TTFB net profit rises 7.4%

Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates six restaurant chains in Taiwan and China, yesterday reported net profit of NT$353 million (US$11.5 million), or earnings per share of NT$15.17, for last year, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier. Consolidated revenue also grew 4.72 percent year-on-year to NT$4.3 billion. The company said that it is upbeat about its outlook for this year and plans to accelerate store expansion plans from the second quarter. Tai Tong last year operated 127 stores. The company is considering launching one or two new brands and adding 25 to 30 stores this year.

ELECTRONICS

Tul losses continue to mount

Tul Corp (撼訊), which supplies gaming and embedded graphics cards, yesterday reported a second consecutive loss for last quarter with losses per share of NT$4.24, compared with losses per share of NT$1.34 in the previous quarter. Tul benefited from demand for graphics cards for gaming computers and cryptocurrency mining early last year, but the company faced headwinds in the second half, mainly due to the piling up of inventories as the mining frenzy abated. For the whole of last year, Tul reported earnings per share of NT$4.09. The company has proposed a cash dividend of NT$2 per share, suggesting a payout ratio of 48.9 percent.

LIGHTING

Laster eyes smaller dividend

Laster Tech Corp Ltd (麗清), which produces automotive LED lighting components, has proposed cutting its cash dividend this year as the company takes into consideration future expansion plans and working capital needs. The company’s board plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.66 per share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$2.71. That compares with a NT$2.5 cash dividend it paid a year earlier on earnings per share of NT$3.81. In the first two months of this year, Laster Tech’s cumulative revenue dropped 18.03 percent annually to NT$663.39 million. The company said that its business in the first quarter of the year would be affected by a slowdown in China’s auto market.

MATERIALS

Swancor launches new plant

Swancor Industry Co Ltd (上緯), which manufactures rotor resin for wind turbines and corrosion-resistant materials, yesterday held an opening ceremony for its Malaysian subsidiary, which is to become the company’s first production base for corrosion-resistant materials outside the greater China region. Swancor Ind (M) Sdn Bhd operates a vinyl ester resin plant with an annual capacity of 70 million tonnes. The plant is to start trial production this month and is expected to provide products to Southeast Asian markets, the company said in a news release.