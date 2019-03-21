Staff writer, with CNA

PHARMACEUTICALS

Lotus, Fuji push agreements

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co (美時化學製藥) and Fuji Pharma Co yesterday announced the execution of capital and business collaboration agreements. Under the terms of the cash-natural capital collaboration, Fuji acquired a 2 percent stake in Lotus for about US$20 million, while Lotus acquired a 3.9 percent stake in Fuji for an equal sum. The transaction is designed to bolster the two firms commercial platform in Japan and other key Asian pharmaceutical markets, explore cross-selling opportunities, achieve manufacturing synergies and jointly invest in the development of specialty products for the region.

TECHNOLOGY

HTC using Nvidia tech

Smartphone maker HTC Corp (宏達電) on Tuesday said it has teamed up with US graphics chip designer Nvidia Corp for its latest virtual-reality (VR) headset. HTC announced at the GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California, that its new Vive Pro Eye model, which was introduced in January, but has not hit stores yet, uses Nvidia’s variable rate shading (VRS) technology to cater to professional VR users. VRS increases rendering performance and quality by applying varying amounts of processing power to different areas of the image. The Vive Pro Eye is equipped with eye-tracking hardware, HTC said. Last year, HTC posted a net profit of NT$12 billion (US$389.2 million), or NT$14.72 per share, compared with a net loss of NT$16.91 billion, or a loss of NT$20.58 per share, in 2017.

ENERGY

Fuhai project approved

Taiwan Generations Corp (永傳能源) yesterday received approval from the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) for the second phase development of its Fuhai offshore wind project off the coast of Changhua County. The project, which had been rejected twice by the EPA, was approved after the company made changes to its plans to minimize the impact on the environment and the flight path of migratory birds. The company would also move its construction schedule from November to March next year, to October to April next year, and promised that its marine engineering crew would not spend more than 20 days at sea consecutively during construction. The turbines would also be relocated to more than 5km from neighboring offshore wind projects to avoid interference, the company said.

E-COMMERCE

PChome offers low fees

E-commerce operator PChomestore Inc (商店街) has teamed up with Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) to offer shipping subsidies to boost sales. Until the end of this month, PChomestore customers could enjoy delivery fees as low as NT$45 on orders of more than NT$299 when they choose to pick up their orders at a FamilyMart store. The discounted delivery rates are eligible for all purchases meeting the minimum amount. Parent company PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) last year reported a net loss of NT$1.77 billion, or a loss of NT$8.49 per share.

TECHNOLOGY

Hon Hai chair vows to sue

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday took to social media and vowed to sue a TV station and its producers after a guest in a political talk show hinted at his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Gou denied claims that he had been “instructed” by Beijing to cooperate with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and invest in the city.