Renewables to add global jobs, consultancy says

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hiring in the renewable energy sector might gain traction, as renewable sources are due to account for 20 percent of the electricity supply by 2025 and global firms have made Taiwan their regional hub, recruitment consultancy Michael Page said yesterday.

“Hiring for the renewable energy sector is expected to have a positive outlook, as the Taiwanese government has declared that by 2025, 20 percent of the country’s electricity supply is to be derived from renewable sources,” Michael Page Southern China and Taiwan managing director Mark Tibbatts told a news conference in Taipei.

Local businesses are investing in the sector, and international companies are entering the market, he said.

A number of global renewable energy leaders have identified Taiwan as their sole base in Asia, with keen interest from companies in offshore wind, solar and water energy, he added.

Energy could be an employment game changer, as firms in the sector are likely to import key personnel when establishing themselves, the recruiter said after releasing its annual Taiwan Salary Benchmark report.

The report was produced in collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan.

Specialized energy professionals are mobile, and as new players move from Europe to Taiwan, talent transfers and local succession planning are to create exciting job prospects, the report said.

The report also said that the technology market would be active this year, particularly within the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, e-commerce, fintech and blockchain sectors.

This is because Taiwan is a recognized center for software talent, particularly for multinationals targeting China, Tibbatts said.

Technology firms are to face hiring challenges, as the market is talent-driven and has excess demand, especially for positions within the artificial intelligence and big data realms, it said.

“Providing a competitive salary package, building a strong employer brand and establishing efficient recruitment processes are important to attract and retain top talent,” Tibbats said.

The report said there has been a 12 percent increase in the number of technology jobs posted in Taiwan in the past 12 months, while those changing jobs could expect a 15 percent salary increase.

With growing use of data-driven decisionmaking, companies are also hiring data engineers, machine learning scientists and data scientists to implement business strategies, the report said.