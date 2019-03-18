CPC, Formosa to raise fuel prices as oil supply drops

Staff writer, with CNA

As international oil prices continue to increase, Taiwan’s two major oil companies are to raise fuel prices at their gas stations.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would raise its gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter, effective today.

After the adjustment, prices would be NT$26.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$28.3 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$30.3 per liter for 98-octane unleaded, CPC said.

Super diesel would cost NT$25.9 per liter, it said.

CPC said that its average crude price was calculated at US$66.94 per barrel last week, up US$1.58 from the previous week’s US$65.36.

A continuing drop in Saudi Arabia’s oil production and Venezuela’s decreased oil exports are among the reasons for the increase in the price of crude oil, CPC said.

The company’s main competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), also announced similar price hikes, which would see 92-octane unleaded priced at NT$26.8 per liter, 95-octane unleaded at NT$28.2 per liter, 98-octane unleaded at NT$30.3 per liter and super diesel at NT$25.7 per liter.