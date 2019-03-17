US dollar heads for its biggest weekly fall in three months

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday advanced NT$0.013 against the US dollar to close at NT$30.888, gaining 0.04 percent for the week.

Turnover totaled US$769 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day’s high of NT$30.910 and moved to a low of NT$30.870 before the close.

Elsewhere on Friday, the US dollar fell broadly and was on track for its biggest weekly drop in more than three months, dragged lower by weak US economic data, while the euro climbed higher.

US manufacturing output last month fell for a second straight month and factory activity in New York state was weaker than expected this month, offering further evidence of a sharp slowdown in economic growth early in the first quarter.

Friday’s reports extended the streak of weak economic data and underscored the US Federal Reserve’s “patient” stance toward further interest rate increases this year.

Fed officials are scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to assess the economy and deliberate on the future course of monetary policy.

The US central bank raised rates four times last year.

“Data today on factory growth and the Empire State index also underwhelmed. Consequently, the Fed next week is likely to keep in wait-and-see mode on interest rates, a cautious stance that’s checked the [US] dollar’s rise,” Western Union Business Solutions LLC senior market analyst Joe Manimbo said.

The US dollar index was 0.28 percent lower at 96.511 and set for its biggest weekly loss since the first week of December last year.

The move in the US dollar sent the euro up 0.32 percent to US$1.1339.

While no change in rates is expected next week after the Fed paused a multiyear rate-hiking cycle in January, officials might strike a more cautious view on the outlook for the global economy after a volatile week in currency markets.

The pound paused for breath, but stayed on course for its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks on growing expectations that Britain will not crash out of the EU without a deal on March 29.

Sterling last traded at US$1.3271, below Wednesday’s nine-month high of US$1.3380, but up 2 percent this week, the biggest such gain since late January after the British parliament voted to seek a delay in the UK’s exit from the EU, following a decision to avert a “no-deal” Brexit.

“The market has some reassurance that the chances of a no-deal Brexit are very low, which is the reason why the currency market has taken this news as a positive. These votes have removed the worst-care scenario,” Neuberger Berman head of global currency Ugo Lancioni said in London.

The yen remained firm after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, but tempered its optimism that robust exports and factory output would underpin growth, boosting to its perceived safe-haven status.