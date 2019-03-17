Study says trade rows cut US$7.8bn from US GDP

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Trade disputes cost the US economy US$7.8 billion in lost GDP last year, a study by a team of economists at leading US universities published this week showed.

Authors of the paper said they analyzed the short-run impact of US President Donald Trump’s actions and found that imports from targeted countries declined 31.5 percent, while targeted US exports fell by 11 percent.

They also found that annual consumer and producer losses from higher costs of imports totaled US$68.8 billion.

“After accounting for higher tariff revenue and gains to domestic producers from higher prices, the aggregate welfare loss was US$7.8 billion,” or 0.04 percent of GDP, which was US$20.5 trillion last year, the researchers said.

The study was authored by a team of economists at the University of California Berkeley, Columbia University, Yale University and University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and published by the National Bureau of Economic research.

Trump pledged on the campaign trail and as president to reduce the trade deficit by shutting out unfairly traded imports and renegotiating free-trade agreements.

Washington and Beijing have been locked in a tariff dispute for months, and Trump has imposed tariffs that have affected the EU and other major trading partners.