Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota raises US investment

Toyota Motor Corp announced on Thursday that it would boost its planned US investment by US$3 billion to US$13 billion over five years to boost manufacturing in multiple states. The Japanese automaker said the new investment, which would create 586 new jobs, is the initial amount for projects that include adding the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and a Lexus ES 300h hybrid to production at its Georgetown, Kentucky plant. Toyota also plans to expand engine capacity at its Huntsville, Alabama facility.

INTERNET

Apple answers complaint

Apple Inc on Thursday responded to Spotify Technology SA’s complaint with EU antitrust regulators, saying that the audio streaming service “wants all the benefits of a free app without being free.” Spotify on Wednesday said that Apple unfairly limits rivals to its own music streaming service. Apple’s control of its App Store deprives consumers of choice, it added. In response, Apple said it had approved and distributed nearly 200 app updates on Spotify’s behalf, resulting in more than 300 million downloaded copies of the Spotify app.

EUROZONE

Car sales continue to drop

European car sales declined last month for the sixth straight month, although improvements in some of the biggest markets of Germany, France and the UK indicate a turnaround could be on the horizon. Passenger car registrations dropped 0.9 percent compared with the same month last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday. While German, French and UK sales rose for the first time since September last year, registrations fell a sharp 8.8 percent in Spain and 2.4 percent in Italy.

INVESTMENT

TPG fires fund founder

TPG said it fired Bill McGlashan, founder of the private equity firm’s social-impact funds, after he was charged this week in a wide-ranging college admissions scandal. The company is also allowing investors in its second social impact fund to withdraw their commitments, a person familiar with the matter said. McGlashan, who led TPG’s business focused on social good and founded its growth investing platform, was named in an indictment detailing schemes that involved paying coaches and college administrators to get children into top colleges.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Mt. Gox founder sentenced

A Tokyo court yesterday handed Mark Karpeles, the founder of the now defunct Mt. Gox bitcoin currency exchange, a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for his role in the loss of hundreds of millions of US dollars worth of bitcoins and cash, Kyodo news agency reported. The court suspended the sentence for Karpeles for four years, finding the French national guilty of data manipulation, but innocent on charges of embezzlement, Kyodo said. Karpeles had pleaded not guilty to both charges.

SINGAPORE

Home sales improve

Private-home sales in Singapore rose last month, one signal the market might be recovering from cooling measures implemented last year. Developers sold 455 units, a 4.4 percent increase compared with January’s 436, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a statement yesterday. The number of new apartments launched for sale was 596, compared with 498 in January and 101 in December last year, a month typically slower due to the holiday season, URA data showed.