TLDC starts construction of Hualien Fun House hotel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) yesterday began construction of its Fun House (樂多坊) hotel, the second phase of a plan to develop a mixed-use complex in Hualien.

The planned hotel with 700 rooms should be completed in early 2021 to take advantage of emerging tourism demand spurred by the completion of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project, which is scheduled for January next year, TLDC chairman Chiu Fu-sheng (邱復生) said.

“We are upbeat about the outlook for the leisure and hospitality industry in Hualien, which should receive a big boost from improved transportation infrastructure,” Chiu told a groundbreaking ceremony.

Fun House is to take up the third to 10th floors of a building with 10 above-ground levels and one basement, Chiu said, adding that the ground floor would feature popular retail brands and the second floor would have restaurants.

The hotel aims to attract family travelers on low to mid-range budgets with the latest artificial Internet of Things features and spectacular views of Hualien Bay (洄瀾灣), Chiu said.

Fun House is being built on a 3,173 ping (10,489m2) plot of land and is to have 12,630 ping of floor space in a building-block style structure, in line with the development of New Paradiso (新天堂樂園), the name of the larger complex, he said.