CPC maintains fuel prices to match S Korean price level

Staff writer, with CNA

Prices of gasoline and diesel at CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) gas stations are to remain unchanged this week, the firm said.

Based on CPC’s pricing formula, gasoline prices should have increased by NT$1.10 per liter.

However, under CPC’s guidelines, any adjustment to domestic fuel prices cannot make the pre-tax price of 92-octane unleaded higher than in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong or Singapore.

The pre-tax price of 92 unleaded would be kept the same as in South Korea, CPC said.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said it would also keep fuel prices unchanged this week.