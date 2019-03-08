MSCI urges China to ease foreign ownership limits

Bloomberg

MSCI Inc said that China should consider easing foreign-ownership restrictions in its stock market to prevent more companies from being dropped from its widely followed benchmarks.

New York-based MSCI said that it would remove Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co (大族雷射科技) from its China indexes after today’s close because the stock had reached the 28 percent ownership limit that halted buy orders.

Midea Group Co (美的集團), which is also close to the ceiling allowed for overseas holdings, is to see its weight adjusted due to concern over accessibility effective from Monday next week, the index provider said.

The two stocks dropped at least 3.1 percent at the close.

The cap on foreign ownership has been set at a relatively low level, MSCI head of Asia Pacific research Chia Chin-ping (謝徵儐) said.

“The regulators should explore the possibility to further boost that limit if they want more participation of international investors in the market,” he said.

China as yet has no plan to raise limits on foreign holdings in stocks, Shanghai Securities News quoted China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai (方星海) as saying.

“Reaching the limit is normal, investors can buy other shares that have not reached the limit,” Fang was quoted as saying in the report.

MSCI’s decision on Han’s Laser comes as the index compiler prepares to increase the weighting of China-listed shares in benchmark indices tracked by global investors, after first including them last year.

The expansion is to occur in three steps this year, beginning in May, with the weighting of A-shares ultimately rising to 3.3 percent of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in November from 0.72 percent.

Other Chinese stocks that are likely to reach the 28 percent threshold soon are Focused Photonics Hangzhou Inc (聚光科技), Centre Testing International Group Co (華測檢測) and Shenzhen Airport Co (深圳機場), China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融) said in a note on Wednesday.

Those stocks fell at least 1.4 percent.