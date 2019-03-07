Agencies

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Gottlieb exit rattles market

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, a closely watched gauge of investor sentiment, reversed an intraday rally on Tuesday to fall as much as 0.6 percent in late afternoon trading that US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced that he would leave his post next month. Drugmakers including Incyte Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, Mylan NV and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc were among those that saw some of the biggest declines. Gottlieb was universally respected and his departure could potentially disrupt how medicine is practiced, Loncar Investments CEO Brad Loncar said. Gottlieb was among those pushing for faster approvals of copycat drugs and touted a brisk pace of generic approvals among options to lower drug prices. He also led a movement toward quicker approvals in biotechnology’s fastest-growing fields, such as gene therapies.

ENTERTAINMENT

Hello Kitty to get new film

Sanrio Co Ltd yesterday announced that it would team up with New Line Productions Inc and FlynnPicture Co to create an English-language Hello Kitty film for global audiences, with Warner Bros Entertainment Inc as distributor. The iconic cat, first designed in 1974 with a trademark pink bow, is to be turned into a movie character after nearly five years of talks to secure the film rights. The new partnership also includes film rights to Sanrio’s other creations. Shares in Sanrio, which develops cartoon characters and merchandise items, jumped as much as 12.1 percent in Tokyo, marking the biggest intraday gain since March 16, 2011. Investors are expecting a recovery in Sanrio’s earnings in the next fiscal year, even as the company is on course to see its fifth year of profit declines. Shares are up 17 percent since the start of this year. Hello Kitty follows a trend of US and Japanese companies teaming up to bring Japan’s beloved characters to Hollywood, including Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

MANUFACTURING

GE falls after CEO’s warning

General Electric Co (GE) on Tuesday tumbled after CEO Larry Culp warned that the beleaguered manufacturer would have negative industrial free cash flow this year. The gloomy outlook is due to continued hurdles in the company’s power equipment division, Culp told a conference in New York. GE brought in US$4.5 billion of industrial free cash flow last year. Significant headwinds to this year’s cash flow would “meaningfully lessen” next year and in 2021, GE said. Culp’s comments underscored how far he has to go to turn around a company struggling with challenges across multiple business lines. The firm’s shares sank 6.1 percent to US$9.75 at 1:32pm in New York after sliding as much as 7.7 percent for the biggest intraday decline in more than three months.

INVESTMENT

Moody’s cuts Oman to ‘junk’

Moody’s Investors Service cut Oman’s rating to “junk” amid skepticism that the nation’s weakening fiscal metrics will not improve anytime soon. The ratings company lowered the country by one notch to “Ba1,” one level below investment grade, with a “negative” outlook. Moody’s forecast that Oman’s fiscal deficit will remain high, ranging from 7 percent to 11 percent of GDP in the next three years. “This view is underscored by delays of measures that were announced in early 2018 and that Moody’s expected would be implemented during 2018-2019,” the agency said in a statement.