Ex-Nissan head Ghosn freed on bail

AFP, TOKYO

Former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn yesterday left a Tokyo jail after more than 100 days of detention and one day after a surprise court decision granting him bail of ￥1 billion (US$8.9 million).

Ghosn left the detention center in northern Tokyo flanked by prison guards, wearing a blue cap, a white surgical mask and a work jacket with orange reflective stripes.

His bail was the latest twist in a case that has gripped Japan and the business world since the auto industry titan’s arrest on Nov. 19 last year.

The 64-year-old faces three charges of financial misconduct over allegations he underreported his compensation and tried to shift losses to Nissan’s books.

He has strongly denied the claims and said in a statement overnight that he was looking forward to his day in court.

“I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations,” Ghosn said.

Prosecutors could still seek to rearrest Ghosn if they file new allegations against him, but for now the auto tycoon is out of detention, although still facing strict limits on his movement and communications.

Ghosn had applied for bail twice previously without success, but he shook up his legal team last month, hiring renowned defense attorney Junichiro Hironaka, who quickly filed a new request.

The court had previously justified Ghosn’s ongoing detention by saying that he posed a flight risk and could seek to destroy evidence, so Hironaka’s bail request offered restrictions intended to win the court’s trust.

The bail terms prevent Ghosn from leaving Japan and include other measures restricting his communications.

The measures would restrict Ghosn’s cellphone use and allow him to access a computer only in his lawyer’s office during daytime hours on weekdays, Kyodo News Agency said.

He is also to be banned from contacting Nissan executives and other people with links to the allegations against him, it said.

However, Ghosn could still attend board meetings at Nissan, where he remains a director, if the court gives approval, it added.

Ghosn’s prolonged stay behind bars had come under fire internationally and from rights groups.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse and French daily Les Echos in January — his only interview with foreign media since his incarceration — Ghosn said that his continued detention “would not be normal in any other democracy.”

“Why am I being punished before being found guilty?” Ghosn asked.

Under Japanese law, prosecutors can hold a suspect for up to 22 days while they investigate an allegation, and then can apply for repeated one-month stretches of pretrial detention for each charge eventually leveled.

That means prosecutors could force Ghosen to return to jail if they level new allegations against him, restarting the 22-day detention clock.

In a shakeup of his legal team last month, Ghosn replaced a former prosecutor known as “the Breaker” with Hironaka, who has earned the nickname “the Acquitter” for his court record and “the Razor” for his mental sharpness.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Hironaka vowed a “completely new legal strategy” to obtain his client’s release.

Experts said that the change of tack appeared to be behind the surprise bail ruling.

“I think the content of the lawyer’s application changed the situation,” Japanese lawyer Nobuo Gohara said.