Staff writer

MACHINERY

Hitachi seeks offer extension

Japan’s Hitachi Group yesterday said that it is seeking to extend today’s deadline for its tender offer period to acquire elevator supplier Yungtay Engineering Co (永大) to April 22. More time is required, as the offer has yet to be cleared by the Investment Commission and the Fair Trade Commission, the company said. Hitachi said that it has not received reports of any competing bidders and, as the sole buyer in the deal, it intends to wholly own the Taiwanese company. An extraordinary meeting of the board of directors would take place on April 18 to protect shareholders’ interests, Yungtay independent director Chen Shih-yang (陳世洋) said.

MANUFACTURING

Sales in FPG units decline

The four major units of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) yesterday reported that combined sales last month dropped 8.6 percent annually to NT$115.78 billion (US$3.75 billion). Combined sales in the first two months of the year also declined 8.8 percent annually to NT$253.9 billion. Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) led its peers last month, with sales rising 5 percent to NT$14.82 billion. Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) saw sales last month dip 8.1 percent to NT$27.57 billion, while Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) saw sales decline 10.6 percent to NT$52.43 billion. Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) had the weakest showing with sales dropping 12.7 percent to NT$20.96 billion.

AVIATION

AIDC chairman retires

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業), the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer, yesterday announced that chairman Anson Liao (廖榮鑫) has tendered his resignation and would retire. Liao is to be succeeded by Air Force Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏). The change did not have the support of the AIDC workers’ union, which said that a government program to build locally developed trainer jets — which was launched under Liao’s watch — could be compromised. The union urged the government, a major stakeholder, to appoint a chairman from the company’s ranks. Liao took the helm at AIDC in 2015 and assembled an alliance of local aerospace suppliers to tackle major military and foreign commercial aircraft contracts.

ENERGY

Taipower ordered to pay GE

State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) on Tuesday said it would pay General Electric Co (GE) US$158 million in a dispute over payment for a reactor system for the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, following three years of international arbitration. Expressing regret at the International Chamber of Commerce’s ruling, which also stipulates that the payment must be made before June, Taipower said it would decide whether to appeal it. In April 2014, then-premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) announced that the two GE-built reactors at the plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) would be mothballed amid rising public concern about nuclear power following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in Japan on March 11, 2011. Since 2014, Taipower has stopped paying bills resulting from a contract under which GE was commissioned to build a nuclear reactor system and offer equipment and services for the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, accusing GE of failure to meet the contract requirements. The plant was sealed in 2015.