AUTOMAKERS

Sanyang upbeat on sales

Automobile and motorcycle manufacturer Sanyang Motor Co Ltd (三陽工業) yesterday said that it is upbeat about sales this year and that it would add four Hyundai Motor Co cars to its offerings. Sales could increase 15 percent this year, Sanyang chairman Wu Chin-yuan (吳清源) said. Regarding Taiwan’s highly saturated car and motorcycle market, Wu said that the company would focus on customer service and strive to cut red tape to import the South Korean automaker’s latest models within a year of their global launches. Wu said that he is optimistic about customers’ reception of Hyundai’s newly revised sports utility vehicles.

AVIATION

StarLux hiring pilots

StarLux Airlines (星宇航空) yesterday said that it would hire 30 to 40 pilots who hold Republic of China citizenship. Qualified candidates for captain must have logged 3,500 flight hours and copilot candidates must have 1,000 flight hours. The newly established airline is set to take delivery of its first Airbus A321neo in October and start using A350 widebody aircraft in 2021. The airline said it would recruit foreign pilots at a later date.

TECHNOLOGY

GeneReach sales skyrocket

GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), which makes disease detection devices and reagents for pets, livestock and marine animals, yesterday said that sales last month rose 126 percent annually to NT$26.42 million (US$856,485). Sales in the first two months of this year rose 136 percent annually to NT$61.66 million, it said. The company attributed the gain to a surge in demand for pet testing and African swine fever testing in China, while demand has also risen across other neighboring markets.

BANKING

TBB could set payout record

State-run Taiwan Business Bank (TBB, 台灣企銀) could distribute its highest dividend payout in nearly two decades, following a significant increase in earnings last year. The payout could be NT$0.8 to NT$0.95 per share, better than the NT$0.668 it paid a year earlier. Any payout above NT$0.8 would be the highest since 2000, when it paid NT$1.0154 per share, company data showed. The lender last year saw net income rise 58.25 percent annually to NT$9.17 billion and earnings per share were NT$1.19, both record highs.

LOGISTICS

UPS begins Saturday pickup

United Parcel Service (UPS) yesterday said that Taiwan is on its list of 58 key markets for a newly launched Saturday pickup service for international shipments. The company is targeting imports from the US, which totaled US$28.7 billion in the first 10 months of last year. Expedited transit time from the new service would provide an opportunity for manufacturing production lines to start earlier and retailers to restock faster, UPS Taiwan managing director Sam Hung (洪毅表) said.

CAMERA LENSES

Largan ends annual declines

Smartphone lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday said that sales last month fell 24 percent monthly and rose 14 percent annually to NT$2.53 billion, ending four months of annual declines. Sales in the first two months of this year totaled NT$5.89 billion, up 3 percent from a year earlier. Largan’s high-end 20 megapixel lenses accounted for 20 to 30 percent of sales and those above 10 megapixels made up 50 to 60 percent of sales, while 8 megapixel lenses contributed 10 to 20 percent.