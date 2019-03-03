High pressure, low wages strain content moderators

Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO and HYDERABAD, India

On a busy day, contract employees in India monitoring nudity and pornography on Facebook and Instagram will each view 2,000 posts in an eight-hour shift, or almost four per minute.

They are part of a 1,600-member team at Genpact Ltd, an outsourcing firm with offices in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad that is contracted to review Facebook content.

Seven content reviewers at Genpact said in interviews late last year and early this year that their work was underpaid, stressful and sometimes traumatic.

The reviewers, all in their 20s, declined to be identified for fear of losing their jobs or breaching nondisclosure agreements. Three of the seven have left Genpact in the past few months.

“I have seen women employees breaking down on the floor, reliving the trauma of watching suicides real-time,” one former employee said, adding that he had seen this happen at least three times.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the incidents or determine how often they might have occurred.

Genpact declined comment.

The working conditions described by the employees offer a window into the moderator operations at Facebook Inc and the challenges faced by the company as it seeks to police what its 2 billion users post.

Their accounts contrast in several respects with the image presented by three Facebook executives in interviews and statements of a carefully selected, skilled workforce that is paid well and has the tools to handle a difficult job.

Facebook vice president of operations Ellen Silver acknowledged that content moderation “at this size is uncharted territory.”

“We care deeply about getting this right,” she said in January. “This includes the training reviewers receive, our hiring practices, the wellness resources that we provide to each and every person reviewing content, and our overall engagement with partners.”

While rejecting the Hyderabad employees’ assertions about low pay, Facebook has said that it had begun drafting a code of conduct for outsourcing partners, but declined to give details.

It has also said that it would be introducing an annual compliance audit of its vendor policies this year to review the work at contractor facilities.

The company is organizing a first-ever summit next month to bring together its outsourcing vendors from around the world, with the aim of sharing best practices and bringing more consistency to how moderators are treated.

These efforts were announced in a blogpost on Monday by Facebook vice president of global operations Justin Osofsky.

Facebook works with at least five outsourcing vendors in at least eight countries on content review, a Reuters tally showed.

About 15,000 people, a mix of contractors and employees at more than 20 content review sites worldwide, were working on content review at Facebook as of December last year, Silver said.

More than a dozen moderators in other parts of the world have talked of similar traumatic experiences.

A former Facebook contract employee, Selena Scola, filed a lawsuit in California in September last year, alleging that content moderators who face mental trauma after reviewing distressing images on the platform are not being properly protected by the social networking company.

Facebook in a court filing has denied all of Scola’s allegations and called for a dismissal, contending that Scola has insufficient grounds to sue.