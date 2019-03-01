Huawei turns on charm to fend off US

Bloomberg

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has turned to a blend of wit, sarcasm and defiance to publicly fight allegations that the world’s largest maker of telecommunications equipment is spying for China.

It is a remarkable shift for a giant whose founder, Ren Zhengfei (任正非), spurned the media and avoided overt displays of power.

Rotating chairman Guo Ping (郭平) encapsulates its new credo.

Striding onstage before hundreds of people at the phone industry’s flagship conference this week, he opened with a joke directly addressing the company’s demons: “There has never been more interest in Huawei. We must be doing something right.”

Guo laid into the US, which vaulted Huawei into the public eye when it orchestrated last year’s arrest by Canadian authorities of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), who is also Ren’s daughter.

He urged the crowd in Barcelona, Spain, to reject using politics to manage cybersecurity and turned the spotlight on the US, which he said was spying on its own corporations.

Some members of the audience applauded.

“Prism, prism on the wall, who is the most trustworthy of them all?” Guo said, referring to the code name of the surveillance system used by the US to access private communications from Internet companies.

“If you don’t answer that, you can go ask Edward Snowden,” he said, referring to the former US National Security Agency (NSA) employee.

In the short span since Meng’s arrest on Dec. 1 last year, Huawei has gone from besieged target to unapologetic champion of telecommunications security.

Assailed by US accusations it aids Beijing, it has morphed into an outspoken company few could have imagined just a year ago. That comes despite facing a concerted US campaign to block it from operating in Europe, Australia and around the world.

The jury is still out on whether the charm offensive has worked, but in recent weeks the discussion has grown more nuanced.

European carriers have offered to help governments devise a way to work with Huawei while warding off security concerns.

Leaders in New Zealand, Italy, Germany and the UK have pushed back against US pressure for a blanket ban on the Shenzhen-based company’s products.

“The US seems to have hit a snag with skeptical responses coming out of the UK and other governments saying let’s look at Huawei in a more granular fashion,” said Graham Webster, a fellow at the Washington-based research group New America who studies China’s digital economy.

Huawei was largely unknown outside of China before recent clashes with the US and Ren had not spoken with foreign media since 2015.

However, in recent years, the closely held firm started publicly releasing financial statements, sponsoring sports teams and churning out cheeky ads around the world.

After Meng’s arrest, it orchestrated an unusual public relations move by releasing a translated entry from her personal diary.

Huawei said she had kept a journal for years and wanted to share her feelings on recent events, including how she burst into tears after supporters contacted her to protest her arrest.

Then in January, Huawei invited journalists from foreign media to a round-table discussion with Ren, who denied espionage allegations and a link to the Chinese government and called US President Donald Trump a “great president.”

The founder has been charging hard on the speaking circuit ever since, including sitting down for tea with the BBC, where he stressed that there is “no way the US can crush us.”