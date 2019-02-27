Utilities industry employees still highest earners

Staff writer, with CNA

Employees in the utilities industry are the nation’s top earners, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The average earned income in the utilities industry, comprised of regular wages and non-regular payments such as overtime pay and bonuses, was NT$97,578 (US$3,170) per month in the first 11 months of last year, much higher than the national monthly average of NT$52,059, data compiled by the DGBAS showed.

The financial and insurance industry came in second, with a monthly average earned income of NT$89,925.

The financial and insurance industry pays close attention to the performance of its employees and as long as their performance is satisfactory, they are paid competitively, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said.

The DGBAS said the information and communications industry had a monthly average of NT$70,109 in earned income during the 11-month period, the third-largest among the nation’s industries.

The information and communications industry includes telecoms, which pay high salaries to retain their professionals, the DGBAS said.

The health industry came in fourth with an average earned income of NT$67,130 per month during the 11-month period, it said.