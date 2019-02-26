PCSC to open a 7-Eleven/pizza store in Xinyi

Staff writer, with CNA

President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Taiwan, is to set up a combination store with Domino’s Pizza in Xinyi District (信義) in Taipei to provide freshly baked pizza, the company said yesterday.

The store is to feature a kitchen that would allow people to observe the pizza-making process.

Targeting consumers in the busy and upmarket Xinyi District, the store would offer pizza mainly in single and double servings priced from NT$89 to NT$208 (US$2.90 to US$6.76) each, the company said.

The cross-industry alliance would make 7-Eleven the first convenience store chain in Taiwan to sell freshly made pizza, and is expected to increase in-store sales and consumption of other lunch and dinner products, as well as carbonated soft drinks, tea and other beverages, by 10 to 20 percent, the company said.

Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店), which runs the nation’s No. 2 convenience store chain, has formed strategic alliances with five other industries to provide catering, fresh food and groceries, health food products, financial services and laundry services at selected combination stores.

Taiwan has more than 10,000 convenience stores, giving it the second-highest convenience-store density in the world behind South Korea, while Japan is close behind in third place.

Due to market saturation, major chains have been expanding their combo-store networks by forming alliances with other businesses.