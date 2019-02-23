Agencies

CREDIT CARDS

Apple, Goldman team up

Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are to begin testing a jointly developed credit card with employees in the next few weeks, people with knowledge of the matter said. A wider rollout to consumers is to come later this year, the people said. The card would pair with new iPhone software features that would help users manage their finances, said the Wall Street Journal, which reported the plans earlier on Thursday. Apple and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

TELECOMS

Italy MPs want Huawei ban

A group of lawmakers from Italy’s ruling coalition is pushing the government to ban China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from supplying equipment for the country’s rollout of 5G mobile communications, Il Messaggero newspaper said yesterday. Lawmakers from the Lega party, which governs alongside the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, plan to call in parliament for Rome to use its “golden powers” of industrial veto to block Huawei, already a supplier to major telecom operators in Italy.

MACROECONOMICS

Malaysia slips into deflation

The economy swung into deflation last month for the first time since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2009 as fuel prices dropped. Consumer prices declined 0.7 percent from a year ago after hovering below 1 percent in the previous seven months, according to the statistics department’s report released yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 21 economists was for a contraction of 0.4 percent. The last time the nation hit deflation was in June to November 2009. The economy contracted 1.5 percent that year.

HOUSING

US home sales drop

Sales of existing homes in the US dropped last month for the third consecutive month, hitting their lowest level in more than three years, figures from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) showed. Prices rose at their slowest pace in almost seven years while inventories moved higher, the NAR said. Total sales of single-family homes and apartments dipped 1.2 percent to an annual rate of 4.94 million, the lowest level since November 2015, the industry group said.

INTERNET

Baidu profit halved in Q4

Chinese Internet search provider Baidu Inc (百度) said late on Thursday that its profit came in at 2.08 billion yuan (US$303 million) in the final quarter of last year, a 50 percent plunge from a year earlier, but revenues for the quarter were a better-than-expected 27.2 billion yuan due to growth in its core search business and a push into artificial intelligence. Earnings were hit by losses stemming from non-controlling interests in Baidu’s video unit iQiyi (愛奇藝) and continued investments into new fields, the company said.

FOOD

Kraft writes down US$15.4bn

US packaged food giant Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday announced a US$15.4 billion write-down on some of its most iconic brands, reflecting a big change in what people like to eat. In its fourth-quarter earnings report, the company said that the write-down resulted in a net loss of US$12.6 billion. The write-down cut the balance sheet value of US and Canadian operations and the famed Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks, it said.