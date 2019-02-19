Trump receives auto tariff probe report

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The US Department of Commerce on Sunday sent a report to US President Donald Trump that could unleash steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts, provoking a sharp backlash from the industry even before it is unveiled, the department said.

Late on Sunday, a department spokeswoman said that it would not disclose any details of the “Section 232” national security report submitted to Trump by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The disclosure of the submission came less than two hours before the end of a 270-day deadline.

Trump has 90 days to decide whether to act upon the recommendations, which auto industry officials expect to include at least some tariffs on fully assembled vehicles or on technologies and components related to electric, automated, connected and shared vehicles.

As the White House received the report, the industry unleashed what is expected to be a massive lobbying campaign against it.

The industry has warned that feared tariffs of up to 25 percent on millions of imported cars and parts would add thousands of US dollars to vehicle costs and potentially lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses throughout the US economy.

The US Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association, which represents auto parts suppliers, warned that tariffs would shrink investment in the US at a time when the auto industry is already reeling from declining sales, Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, and tariffs on auto parts from China.

“These tariffs, if applied, could move the development and implementation of new automotive technologies offshore, leaving America behind,” it said in a statement. “Not a single company in the domestic auto industry requested this investigation.”

The Commerce Department started its investigation in May last year at Trump’s request. Known as a Section 232 investigation, its purpose was to determine the effects of imports on national security and it had to be completed by Sunday.

Automakers and parts suppliers expect that its recommendation options include broad tariffs of 20 to 25 percent on assembled cars and parts, or narrower tariffs targeting components and technologies related to new-energy, autonomous, Internet-connected and shared vehicles.

A report from the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan, published on Friday last week showed that its worst-case scenario of a tariff of 25 percent would cost 366,900 US jobs in the auto and related industries.

US light duty vehicle prices would increase by US$2,750 on average, including US-built vehicles, reducing annual US sales by 1.3 million units and forcing many buyers to the used car market, the think tank’s report said.

Major automaker groups last year said that the cumulative effect for the US would be an US$83 billion annual price increase and there is no evidence that auto imports pose a national security risk.

Canada and Mexico each won duty-free access to 2.6 million vehicles as part of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which has not yet been ratified, even if the US administration moves ahead with the tariffs.